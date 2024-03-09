US Pres. Signs 6 Federal Funding Bills

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 9 (KUNA) -- US President Joe Bidens signed into law six funding bills, involving USD 460 billion in federal appropriations until the end of 2024.

H.R. 4366, the "Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2024," provides in divisions A through F, full-year funding through September 30, 2024, for departments and agencies of the Federal Government covered by 6 of 12 appropriations bills.

Division G includes extensions for existing authorities, the White House said in a brief statement.

President Biden thanked Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senators Patty Murray and Susan Collins, Speaker Mike Johnson, House Majority Leader Hakeem Sekou Jeffries, Chair of the House Appropriations Committee Kay Granger and ranking member of the committee Rep. Rosa DeLauro, for their leadership.

In a message to the Congress today, President Biden said, "In accordance with section 6 of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2024 (H.R. 4366; the "Act"), I hereby designate as emergency requirements all funding (including the transfer and repurposing of funds) so designated by the Congress in the Act pursuant to section 251(b) (2) (A) of the Balanced Budget and Emergency Deficit Control Act of 1985, as outlined in the enclosed list of accounts."

The Democrat-led Senate have voted by 75 against 22 for the six bills late last night after months of partial funding for the federal agencies. (end)

