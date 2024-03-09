Five People Killed In Israeli Air Raid S. Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, March 9 (KUNA) -- At least five people, including four members of same family, were killed and nine others injured in an airstrike by the Israeli occupation forces on a home in Khirbet Selm village, southern Lebanon, on Saturday.

Israeli fighter jets fired two missiles at the home, destroying it completely and seriously damaging dozens of the buildings in the vicinity, Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported tonight. (pickup previous)

ayb









MENAFN09032024000071011013ID1107956431