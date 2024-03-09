Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3141360 KUWAIT -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomes the UN Security Council resolution 2724 calling for a ceasefire in Sudan during Ramadan.
3141388 KUWAIT -- Kuwait Heritage Society open museum of Kuwait football history at Youm Al-Bahhar Village under auspices and in presence of Minister of Information and Culture.
3141404 BEIRUT -- At least five people are killed and nine others injured in Israeli airstrike on Khirbet Selm village, southern Lebanon.
3141382 NEW YORK -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warns that 70 percent of the Syrian people require humanitarian aid.
3141407 WASHINGTON -- The US and Coalition Defeat Houthi Attack in Red Sea Area shoot down 28 uncrewed aerial vehicles flown by Yemen's Houthi militias.
3141353 ISLAMABAD -- Asif Ali Zardari is elected the 14th President of Pakistan. (end)
