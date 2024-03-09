Indian Visa For Australian, Swedish, Italian And Belgium Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) INDIAN VISA AIRPORTS AND PORTS OF EXIT

Following the Indian Immigration Service's decision, this list will be updated in the coming months with new airports and seaports. Although there are four ways to leave India (by plane, cruise, train, or bus), only two are valid with an Electronic Visa (India Visa Online). When applying for an India tourist or business e-Visa, you must enter the country by air or cruise ship at designated airports and ports, according to Indian e-Visa Immigration Regulations. Indian visa egress points are Indian airports or seaports where citizens of specific countries can enter without a visa or obtain one upon arrival. Indian visa entry points are the locations where international visitors must obtain a visa. The list of authorized airports and seaports is reviewed every month, so check this list regularly.







Indian eVisa ports allowed for exit

Airports

Ahmedabad

Amritsar

Bagdogra

Bengaluru

Bhubaneshwar

Calicut

Chennai

Chandigarh

Cochin

Coimbatore

Delhi

Gaya

Goa

Guwahati

Hyderabad

Jaipur

Kannur

Kolkata

Lucknow

Madurai

Mangalore

Mumbai

Nagpur

Port Blair

Pune

Srinagar

Surat

Tiruchirappalli

Tirupati

Trivandrum

Varanasi

Vijayawada

Vishakhapatnam

Seaports for Exit

Alang

Bedi Bunder

Bhavnagar

Calicut

Chennai

Cochin

Cuddalore

Kakinada

Kandla

Kolkata

Mandvi

Mormagoa Harbour

Mumbai Seaport

Nagapattinum

Nhava Sheva

Paradeep

Porbandar

Port Blair

Tuticorin

Vishakapatnam

New Mangalore

Vizhinjam

Agati and Minicoy Island Lakshdwip UT

Vallarpadam

Mundra

Krishnapatnam

Dhubri

Pandu

Nagaon

Karimganj

Kattupalli

INDIAN VISA FOR AUSTRALIAN CITIZENS

The eVisa system allows Australians to apply for an Indian visa from the comfort of their own homes. This online visa application system has been available to citizens of 169 countries, including Australia, since 2014. The Indian government has made efforts to streamline the application process for Australian citizens, with the goal of increasing tourism. Australians can now easily obtain an Indian Tourist Visa online, which is valid for up to 90 days. e-Business Visa: It is valid for 365 days and allows multiple entries, each entry cannot exceed 180 days. e-Medical Visa: It is valid for 60 days and allows a total of triple entries. You can think of it like a visa on arrival as you don't have to go anywhere. Indian Visa Application for Australian Citizens is no longer a lengthy process. The eVisa system allows you to apply for a tourist visa online. By using the e-Visa system, you can apply for an Australian Indian Visa online, which means that it is no longer a problem for Australian citizens to apply and wait for visa approval at the embassy.

Required Documents for Australians Citizens



A valid passport valid for at least 6 months after arriving in India.

A valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

You can use a debit/credit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

Passport Personal Details Scan. Last Page of Passport (if applicable).

INDIAN VISA FOR BELGIAN CITIZENS

The Indian government has introduced the Indian e-Visa, which can be obtained by citizens of 169 countries who want to visit India. Belgian citizens can apply for various Indian e-Visas based on the reason for their visit. The Indian government issues the Indian Tourist e-Visa, which enables travelers to participate in activities such as yoga retreats, sightseeing tours, and family visits. Before visiting India, all international visitors must apply for an Indian visa. Citizens of 169 countries can now apply for an Indian e-Visa to visit India. The Government of India has made the Indian Visa application form available to Belgian citizens online since 2014. Belgian people can apply for one of several types of Indian e-Visas, depending on the purpose of their trip to India. For tourism purposes, the Government of India offers the Indian Tourist e-Visa, which allows travelers to visit the country for yoga retreats, sightseeing tours and family visits. Tourist e-Visa – Used when traveling to India for tourism purposes. This type of e-Visa allows you to stay in India for up to 30 days from your arrival date with a single entry and cannot be extended or converted. Belgian travelers can also apply for an Indian Business e-Visa if they intend to visit the country for business purposes. Business e-Visa – Used when you need to enter India for business reasons. This type of e-Visa allows you to stay in India for a total of up to 365 days with multiple entry periods from the date of issuance, with each stay not exceeding 180 days. Medical e-Visa: It is used when you need to get medical treatment in India. This type allows you to stay in India for a total of up to 60 days with 3 entries. The application process is relatively simple and does not require a visit to a local embassy or consulate. Complete the entire application online and receive the e-Visa electronically via email.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR CITIZENS OF BELGIAN



Valid passport: you shouldn't have issues with obtaining a passport, and if you already have one, take a look at the expiration date.

Digital photo of yourself: this photo must be as recent as possible. You should avoid face gestures in it, and the background should be white.

A complete passport scan of the information page

A valid email address to receive the Indian E-Visa in their Inbox. Means of payment: You can use a credit or a debit card, and since PayPal is quite popular nowadays, you can use that as well.

INDIAN VISA FOR ITALIAN CITIZENS

In 2014, the Indian government implemented the Electronic Visit Authorization system, which allows citizens of over 169 countries to travel to India with an e-Visa. Prior to their trip, all foreign nationals, including Italians, must apply for and obtain an Indian visa from the Indian government. Italians can obtain a variety of Indian e-Visas depending on the purpose of their visit. The India e-Visa is a government-issued document that allows Italian citizens and residents to visit India for tourism, business, or other legitimate reasons. Depending on the nature of their intended visit, visitors can select from a number of visas issued by India. Tourist eVisa – Travelers can apply for an Indian Tourist eVisa to visit attractions and participate in other tourism-related activities. You can stay in India for up to 30 days from the date of entry. This is a single entry and cannot be extended. Business e-Visa: For business-related ventures, travelers have the option of applying for an eBusiness visa. It is valid for 365 days from the date of issue of the ETA with multiple entries. However, this type of business visa does not allow you to stay for 180 consecutive days for each period of stay. e-Medical Visa: For medical purposes, travelers can apply for an e-Medical Visa or an e-Medical Assistant Visa depending on the situation. You can stay in India with triple entry for up to 60 days from the date of your first entry into India. This procedure is officially endorsed by the Government of India under the eVisa India program. The new system makes it easier for these travelers to obtain an Indian e-Visa and is generally a more efficient method of obtaining a visa than having to visit a local Indian embassy or consulate.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS OF ITALIAN



Passport – Your passport needs to be valid for at least six months from your intended date of arrival.

A Valid email address to receive the Indian E-Visa in their Inbox.

A digital photo of you – it is recommended that the photo is recently taken.

A passport scan – we only need the information page of your passport. Means of payment – You can use multiple methods of payment such as credit and debit cards.

INDIAN VISA FOR SWEDISH CITIZENS

All foreign nationals visiting India must obtain an Indian visa before entering the country. To facilitate the process, the Indian government established the Electronic Travel Authorization system in 2014, which allows tourists from 169 countries to apply for an Indian e-Visa. Swedish citizens can also choose from a number of Indian e-Visas depending on the purpose of their visit. The Indian Tourist eVisa is available for those planning to visit India for tourism purposes, and it is valid for 90 days. E-Business Visa – This type is used when planning to conduct business or commercial operations in India, but it should be noted that it is not legal for employment purposes. The term is 365 days from the date of issuance with numerous entries in advance, with a maximum stay of 180 days per stay. Electronic Medical Visa – Used in case you need to enter India for medical treatment including yoga physical therapy. This type of e-Visa allows you to stay in India for a maximum of 60 days and enter India a total of 3 times. There is also a Physician Assistant e-Visa for those traveling to the country with someone receiving medical treatment in the country. The application process for the India e-Visa is quite simple. The entire application process is done online and is very convenient as travelers are spared the hassle of visiting a local embassy or consulate to apply for the visa or submit their documents. Once the online application is completed in a few simple steps, the applicants will receive their e-Visa via email, saving them a lot of time and effort.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS OF SWEDISH



Valid passport – you will have no issues with obtaining a passport, and if you already have one, take a look at its expiry date.

Digital photo of yourself – it is preferable that the photo is as recent as possible. You should not make face gestures in it, and the background should be white. Just scan it and upload it when you are told to.

A complete passport scan of the information page

A valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. Means of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card, and since PayPal has become quite standard these days, you can use that as well.