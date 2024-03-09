Indian Visa For Montenegro, Oman, Myanmar, Nauru, Nicaragua Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) INDIAN VISA FOR MONTENEGRIN CITIZENS

Each year, thousands of Montenegrin visitors travel to India. The Indian government introduced the e-Visa application form in 2017, making it easier and faster than ever before. More than 169 nationalities, including Montenegro residents, can apply for an Indian e-Visa. Montenegrin citizens can apply for an eVisa to India to visit friends and family, do business, or receive short-term medical care. The Indian e-Tourist Visa is commonly referred to as the travel and leisure permit. This is a double-entry visa, which allows holders to stay in India for up to 30 days. In March 2022, the Indian government reinstated two long-term eVisas: a one-year e-Tourist visa and a five-year e-Tourist visa. Travelers who plan to stay in India for an extended period of time should apply for one of these visas. The Indian eVisa form can be completed in less than an hour; however, all details must be entered correctly, as errors can result in delays or rejection. Applicants should request the visa four business days before departure.







INDIAN VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR MONTENEGRIN CITIZENS



Valid passport – you will have no issues with obtaining a passport, and if you already have one, take a look at its expiry date.

A complete passport scan of the information page

A Valid email address to receive the Indian E-Visa in their Inbox. Means of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card, and since PayPal has become quite standard these days, you can use that as well.

