1.43 Lakh Cases Settled In 1St National Lok Adalat In J&K

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, March 10 (IANS) As many as 1.43 lakh cases were settled during the day-long National Lok Adalat across Jammu and Kashmir which was inaugurated by Chief Justice N. Kotiswar Singh in Srinagar, an official spokesperson said on Saturday.

"As per the information received from different legal services institutions of various districts in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, of the total 1,52,551 cases taken up by 110 Benches in the day-long National Lok Adalat at various courts across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, 1,43,406 cases were disposed of as settled and an amount of Rs 51,62,62,618 was awarded as compensation/settlement amount in motor accident claims, civil, criminal, labour disputes, electricity and water Bills cases, land acquisition, family matters, cheque dishonour and bank recovery cases," an official statement said.

N. Kotiswar Singh, the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, inaugurated the First National Lok Adalat of 2024 in Jammu and Kashmir at the District Court Complex Srinagar on Saturday to provide quick, affordable and hassle-free resolution of disputes as mandated under the Constitution of India.

"During the Lok Adalat, Chief Justice inspected different benches and interacted with the Presiding Officers, members of the benches, advocates and litigants. A couple of matrimonial cases were settled on the spot with the intervention and advice of the Chief Justice," an official statement said.

The statement added that during inspection of the Lok Adalat, the Chief Justice found that there were a couple of cases which could be settled amicably by the party who were adamant on their respective pleas.

"The Chief Justice intervened and had ice-breaking interactive session with the parties due to which the said cases were amicably settled on the spot," the statement said.