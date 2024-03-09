J&K Bank Organises Two-Day Home-Loan Mela In Srinagar, Jammu

MD & CEO Baldev Prakash inaugurated the loan mela at Jammu in the presence of Executive Director Sudhir Gupta, General Managers Ashutosh Sareen, Sunit Kumar, Narjay Gupta and Shareesh Kumar besides Deputy General Managers, Cluster Heads, marketing teams and other senior officers.

Talking to the media persons on the occasion, MD & CEO said,“J&K Bank has been undergoing a transformation for some time. And the purpose of this mega mela is to highlight the fact that the Bank has improved its products and services especially the loan facilities that have been made more affordable, conveniently accessible with a very short turn-around time (TAT) for the customers.”

“In addition to providing a choice from our wide range of loan products and services to access easy and adequate finance, the loan mela also offers the customers opportunity to avail the best and latest modelled home, car or bike from the leading vendors available in the markets”, he added.

While commending the commitment of staff for serving the customers even on holidays, he said that the loan mela provided a platform to make people feel for themselves the transformation in the functioning of the Bank.

“Besides, it is a win-win proposition for all the participants especially customers and the vendors, who have put their best products on display for the people here”, he said, adding,“We have given wide publicity to the organisation of this two-day loan mela and I would request people to come here in large numbers and avail comprehensive financial solutions for their varied requirements.”

Meanwhile, the Srinagar leg of the event was inaugurated by the General Manager & Divisional Head (Kashmir) Tabassum Nazir in the presence of Deputy General Manager (Consumer and Commercial Banking) Arshid Hussain Dar, Zonal Heads, Cluster Heads, Branch Managers, marketing teams and other officials of the Bank.

Speaking on the occasion, Tabasum Nazir said,“while creating awareness about our products, this mela has been created as a market place where not only financial products are easily available for the convenience of the public but the vendors providing homes, cars, two-wheelers or admission for higher education have also been roped in for the benefit of people.”

She urged the people to make most of the mela while stating that such events will be conducted in district centres to make more people avail the real benefits of this initiative.

“The two-day mela has been conducted on weekends to ensure participation of more and more people. I urge the people to visit the venue and get a first hand experience of J&K Bank's innovative and public friendly housing loan and other schemes,” she said.

Pertinently, hundreds of people from Jammu and Srinagar districts along with those from adjoining areas visited the loan-mela venues throughout the day.

