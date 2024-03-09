Anjuman Sharie Holds Public Rally In Sonawari

Thousands of people attended the rally which had been earlier scheduled for 7th of March but was deferred as the dates coincided with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kashmir.



Agha Hassan, a former senior Hurriyat leader along with his sons Agha Mujtaba and Agha Muntazir was taken in a cavalcade to the venue by the enthusiastic workers of the religious party.

Addressing the gathering Agha Hassan sought government's attention towards what he described as the underdeveloped and neglected Sonawari constituency which has a sizeable

Shia population.

Agha Hassan accused successive civilian

governments which

have ruled Kashmir in the past of only securing votes from the people of the area but neglecting them after every election.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Agha Mujtaba, the heir apparent

of senior Agha.

Mujtaba, who

is vice president of the Anjuman Sharie, said Sonawari has been deprived of all developmental

activities by the successive regimes and

urged the LG administration to focus on this Shia dominant area so that the people there also benefit from basic facilities.

North Kashmir is likely to witness a triangular contest with the National Conference pitted against Sajad Lone's Peoples Conference and Apni Party of Altaf Bukhari. While Lone has already announced his candidature, National Conference, according to party insiders, is fielding Agha Hassan's estranged nephew Agha Ruhullah as its candidate from North Kashmir.

Mujtaba dismissed speculations that today's rally was in anticipation of upcoming Lok Sabha elections.



