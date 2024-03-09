Online Misogyny Haunts Kashmir, Harming Women's Mental Health

Aasiya (name changed), a scholar at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology, Srinagar had just aced her interview with a local news channel. However,

the thrill quickly morphed into a chilling online ordeal.

Her video, meant to highlight her participation in a prestigious conference, became a launchpad for a barrage of vicious trolls.

Derogatory comments flooded social media platforms, particularly Instagram, targeting her appearance and tearing down her confidence.

“The derogatory remarks not only inflicted emotional distress but also deeply affected my family members. People have been commenting on that video and they are assassinating my character and reading those comments have made us upset,” Aasiya shot an email to the news channel, appealing for the removal of the interview.

Akin to Aasiya, Sameena Masoodi, another woman from Kashmir based in the US, faced similar vitriol online, with trolls targeting her appearance and demeaning her based on superficial judgments.

The experience of these women is a stark illustration of the misogyny lurking within Kashmir's social media landscape. While these platforms offer opportunities for expression and connection, they also provide a breeding ground for

toxic behavior and gender-based violence.



Experts say the alarming rise in cyber misogyny poses a significant challenge to the safety and well-being of women in Kashmir, amplifying the need for comprehensive strategies to address this pressing issue.



Speaking to Kashmir Observer, Sociologist Dr Farah Qayoom

said that in a traditional society like ours the online trolling of women over their appearance, dress, ideas has assumed new dimensions.

“Our children are not socialized to accept gender equality. We don't inculcate a gender sensitive approach in our children. Boys are made to believe that they are superior and girls are inferior. When such boys grow up they harbor a misogynistic attitude and it is reflected in their expressions over social media and other such platforms,”Qayoom said.

Dr Shazia Malik, Assistant Professor in the Department of Gender Studies, Kashmir University

shared similar views saying that cyberspace violence against women is a clear manifestation of violence against women that happens offline. She said that the anonymity of the web becomes a cloak for some to unleash a torrent of harassment on women.

“Our rapidly changing world can be confusing, particularly for young people.

The imbalance between traditional cultural beliefs and the demands of modern life is evident.

While individuals might treat women they know with respect in person,

encountering them online in unfamiliar situations can sometimes trigger judgmental attitudes based on patriarchal norms

predefined rules for women in general,” Malik said.

“I personally believe that it also serves as a deterrent for women using social media platforms in a way that they remain non-existent. For example, women usually keep profiles anonymous and share less or no pictures at all.”

In highlighting the potential role of clerics, she underscored the importance of their influence being directed towards promoting gender equality and empowering women, rather than reinforcing harmful patriarchal norms.



Naireen, a psychologist at the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS), Srinagar said that trolling, particularly in Kashmir,

can have a deep psychological effect on women.

“Online trolling makes them doubt themselves, they feel insecure and question their value. This cyberbullying can have a huge impact on their self-esteem, body image and mental well-being leading to anxiety and even depression,” Naireen said.

She further said that cyberbullying can also have lasting emotional effects, even after the bullying stops and can leave deep scars and impact a person's overall well-being.

“It's crucial that we address this issue and work towards creating a more positive and inclusive online space,” Naireen added.

Naireen advised to deal with online trolls by not responding, but blocking or reporting them instead. Netizens, especially girls should surround themselves with positivity, take breaks, and prioritize mental well-being. Shine bright and don't let trolls dim your sparkle!

Clinical Psychologist, Wasim Kakroo said that trolling can most affect the person with low self-esteem. People's validation is of utmost importance to people with less esteem and when they are trolled, they bear the brunt very strongly.

“We need to understand that we cannot make all the people happy all the time even if you have done something with good intentions. Some people agree with respect and some turn to trolling and harassing the person” Kakroo said.

Kakroo said that the Kashmiri society suffers from gender bias wherein people think that the women folk have no right to be opinionated and should be silenced.

“Some males feel threatened when someone from the female folk voices her opinion on any issue. Whenever we appear on a public platform we need to be prepared to get trolled, we can or cannot get trolled. We need to be strong enough and muster courage to deal with trolls and while we appear on public platforms we need to expect and accept the trolls and that is the only way to deal with the trolls.”

“One may get into depression, anxiety and develop paranoia or can even lead to suspiciousness about people's feelings and trust issues.”

As Kashmir grapples with the repercussions of cyber misogyny, experts say it is imperative for the Kashmiri society to collectively condemn such behavior and work towards fostering a culture of respect, empathy, and equality in both virtual and real-world spaces.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now