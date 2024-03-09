J&K's Infrastructure Boom: 4,550 Cr Projects Sanctioned Since 2019

Official data reveals that since 2019, a total of 1,057 road and bridge projects, valued at over Rs 4,550 crores, have been sanctioned.

According to the data, 290 bridges, with an investment exceeding Rs 880 crores, have been completed, while an additional 338 bridges, valued at over Rs 1,785 crores, are currently under construction. These developments are poised to not only improve connectivity but also stimulate economic growth and employment opportunities across the Union Territory.

The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) has been instrumental in this infrastructure transformation, achieving over 99 percent of its sanctioned program by March 2023. Under PMGSY I, II, and III, a remarkable 21,407 kilometres of roads have been constructed, linking 2,140 rural habitations and significantly enhancing accessibility.

Moreover, the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) has played a crucial role in bolstering infrastructure development, with 294 major road and bridge projects sanctioned since 2000, amounting to Rs 4,315 crores.

Notably, 163 projects have been completed, marking significant progress in the region's infrastructure landscape.“The focus on macadamization programs has ensured the upkeep and renewal of road surfaces, with over 16,807 kilometres of roads macadamized from 2020 to 2023 alone,” an official said, adding,“This initiative has not only improved road quality but has also enhanced the overall travel experience for residents and tourists alike.”

Bridges, essential for connectivity in the rugged terrain of the Union Territory, have also witnessed substantial progress. With 290 bridges completed in the last five years and 338 under construction, connectivity across rivers and streams has been significantly enhanced.

“The Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP) has been pivotal in funding key projects, including the construction of tunnels, flyovers, and bypasses. Several tunnels and flyovers are nearing completion, promising to further improve connectivity and reduce travel time for commuters,” the official said.

He said the execution of various infrastructure projects, including tunnels, flyovers, and bypasses, underscores the commitment to enhancing connectivity and infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir.“This concerted effort is poised to create a more accessible and prosperous future for the residents of the Union Territory,” he said

