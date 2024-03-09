New Power Curtailment Schedule Likely For Ramzan In Kashmir

The department said that it will improve and reduce the power curtailment especially at Suhoor and fast breaking time (Iftar).

Chief Engineer KPDCL (Distribution), Sandeep Seth, said that the organization was formulating a plan and mechanism to address the power curtailment issues during the month of Ramzan.

“We are working on it and most likely, the new curtailment schedule will be implemented from the first day of Ramzan,” he said.

When asked about the improvement of power curtailment at peak hours, the Chief Engineer said,“In the month of Ramzan, the peak hours will be pre-dawn and dusk. We are mulling to improve the power curtailment especially at Sahr and Iftar.”

Pertinently, the holy Ramzan is likely to commence from Tuesday.

In the last week of February, amid frequent power outages and distress cuts across Kashmir valley, Kashmir Power Developed Corporation Limited (KPDCL) had said that it was facing a power shortage of nearly 400 Megawatts (MWs).

An official of KPDCL had said,“As of now, sufficient power is not available with us. Currently, KPDCL is reeling under shortage of electricity.”

The official said,“There is a shortage of nearly 300-400 MegaWatts. In view of the power shortage, there may be some areas in Kashmir who would be facing distress cuts and unscheduled outages.”

Earlier this month, Kashmir Observer reported that the additional power that the department had purchased from the center during the Chilla-i-Kalan is over and they aren't in a position to purchase more electricity.

