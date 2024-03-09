Zimbabwe Forcibly Removes USAID Officials On Assessment Mission

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The United States on Friday said Zimbabwean officials last month
"abruptly detained and deported" US Agency for International
Development officials who had been in the country on an assessment
mission, Azernews reports, citing Reuters.
The US State Department said Zimbabwe's actions undermined its
claims of wanting to pursue international reengagement following
human rights concerns in the African country.
Human rights groups such as Amnesty International and Human
Rights Watch in recent years have alleged democratic backsliding,
rights abuses including torture by state security forces and
government corruption in Zimbabwe.
The US has also expressed concerns, with Washington imposing
sanctions on the country's president earlier this week. Zimbabwean
President Emmerson Mnangagwa won a second term in August in a
disputed vote that the opposition described as a "gigantic fraud"
and election observers said failed to meet regional and
international standards.
