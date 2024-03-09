US Prepared 'Rigorously' For Potential Russian Nuclear Strike In Ukraine, Officials Say

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In late 2022, the US began“preparing rigorously” for Russia
potentially striking Ukraine with a nuclear weapon, in what would
have been the first nuclear attack in war since the US dropped
atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki nearly eighty years before, Azernews reports, citing the two senior
administration officials telling at their interviews CNN.
The Biden administration was specifically concerned Russia might
use a tactical or battlefield nuclear weapon, the officials
said.
In addition, the US sought to enlist the help of non-allies, in
particular China and India, to discourage Russia from such an
attack.
