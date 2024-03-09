AIIB Inks Mou With World's Largest Renewable Energy Financier

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and the Banco
Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social (BNDES) have signed
a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to deepen cooperation on
financing sustainable development and promoting regional
cooperation, Azernews reports, citing AIIB.
Konstantin Limitovskiy, Vice President of Investment Operations
(Region 2) at AIIB, and Natalia Dias, Managing Director of BNDES,
formalized the MOU. This agreement paves the way for enhanced
collaboration in financing projects aligned with sustainable
development goals and promoting regional connectivity.
Under the MOU, AIIB and BNDES will explore opportunities for
joint financing and investment in infrastructure, trade, and
connectivity initiatives spanning Asia. Moreover, they will focus
on areas of mutual interest such as climate resilience. The
partnership extends to project origination, resource mobilization,
and knowledge exchange, particularly regarding strategies to
achieve Sustainable Development Goals.
AIIB, a multilateral development bank, is dedicated to financing
the Infrastructure for Tomorrow, prioritizing sustainability in all
its endeavors.
Meanwhile, BNDES holds the distinction of being the world's
largest financier of renewable energy, according to Bloomberg NEF
research data. Its contributions in this sphere have totaled
approximately $35 billion from 2004 to 2022.
