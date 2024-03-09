               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
5.3-Magnitude Quake Hits Fiji Islands Region


3/9/2024 3:10:12 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 jolted Fiji Islands Region at 1201 GMT on Saturday, Azernews reports, citing the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 594.1 km, was initially determined to be at 17.91 degrees south latitude and 178.47 degrees west longitude.

