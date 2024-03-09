5.3-Magnitude Quake Hits Fiji Islands Region

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 jolted Fiji Islands Region
at 1201 GMT on Saturday, Azernews reports, citing
the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 594.1 km, was initially
determined to be at 17.91 degrees south latitude and 178.47 degrees
west longitude.
