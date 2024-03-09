PSG Willing To Offer Barcelona 200M Euros For Teenage Superstar Lamine Yamal

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Paris Saint-Germain is reportedly preparing a 200 million euro
offer to sign Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal in the summer as
they look to replace outgoing superstar Kylian Mbappe who will join
Real Madrid, according to Marca, Azernews reports.
Barcelona are aware of PSG's interest in their star player and
it remains to be seen if they decide to sell the youngster to the
French giants ahead of the 2024/25 season.
