PSG Willing To Offer Barcelona 200M Euros For Teenage Superstar Lamine Yamal

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Paris Saint-Germain is reportedly preparing a 200 million euro offer to sign Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal in the summer as they look to replace outgoing superstar Kylian Mbappe who will join Real Madrid, according to Marca, Azernews reports.

Barcelona are aware of PSG's interest in their star player and it remains to be seen if they decide to sell the youngster to the French giants ahead of the 2024/25 season.