Turkish Diplomat Discusses South Caucasus With US Deputy Secretary

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Deputy Secretary of State Kurt M. Campbell met today with
Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar in Washington, the US
State Department said in a statement, Azernews reports.
Deputy Secretary Campbell and Deputy Foreign Minister Akcapar
discussed ways to further enhance US-Turkiye strategic cooperation
on regional and global priorities.
According to the information, the two focused on economic
cooperation in Central Asia, peace in the South Caucasus, and other
opportunities to work together in Asia and beyond.
