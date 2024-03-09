               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Turkish Diplomat Discusses South Caucasus With US Deputy Secretary


3/9/2024 3:10:11 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Deputy Secretary of State Kurt M. Campbell met today with Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar in Washington, the US State Department said in a statement, Azernews reports.

Deputy Secretary Campbell and Deputy Foreign Minister Akcapar discussed ways to further enhance US-Turkiye strategic cooperation on regional and global priorities.

According to the information, the two focused on economic cooperation in Central Asia, peace in the South Caucasus, and other opportunities to work together in Asia and beyond.

