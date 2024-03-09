Power Engineers Restored Power Supply To More Than 16 Thousand Consumers Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, power engineers have restored electricity supply to more than 16 thousand consumers.

The press service of the Ministry of Energy reported this, according to Ukrinform.

In particular, in the Donetsk region, power engineers have supplied power to two settlements, while 5.6 thousand consumers are without electricity due to hostilities. In total, 78 settlements in the region remain without electricity supply - 42.8 thousand metering points.

In the Kherson region, power companies have supplied electricity to 67 consumers in the regional center. About 3,000 consumers in Kherson are still without power, and 45 settlements in the region are without electricity, including 25.8 thousand metering points.

Russia-seized nuclearplant to remain without backupfor at least another week - IAEA

As a result of hostilities in the Zaporizhzhia region, more than 3.7 thousand metering points in 50 settlements remain without electricity supply, in the Sumy region - about two thousand metering points in 55 settlements, in the Kharkiv region - 15.4 thousand metering points in 63 settlements, in the Chernihiv region - 2.8 thousand metering points in 32 settlements.

More than 500 consumers in four settlements in the Odesa region were cut off from electricity due to technical disruptions.

As reported, as of March 9, there is no electricity shortage in Ukraine's power system, and Ukraine plans to import electricity (1910 MWh) and export electricity (5778 MWh).