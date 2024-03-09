Ukraine's Ombudsman Calls On International Media Not To Cover Sham Elections In Occupied Areas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets called on international partners and foreign journalists not to cover any events related to pseudo-elections Russia is attempting to hold in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

That's according to the ombudsman's posting on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Lubinets noted that since 2014, the enemy has been trying to achieve its military and political goals in Ukraine, in particular, through running propaganda campaigns targeting not only Russians, but also Ukrainians and the international audience.

simple words: Approval of Valerii Zaluzhnyi's candidacy for position of Ambassador, Russian Pseudo-

"These efforts are intensifying on the eve of pseudo-election of the aggressor state's 'president' in temporarily occupied areas. The occupiers use their propaganda media and 'Kremlin's mouthpieces' to cover these 'elections', and also try to engage foreign journalists to this end. The goal remains the same – to create the appearance of legality not only for the domestic audience, but also for citizens of other countries. Therefore, I am appealing to international partners and foreign journalists: do not take part in the coverage of the events in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine related to the pseudo-election," wrote Lubinets.

He emphasized that "Ukraine is independent and sovereign while Russia's 'elections' in TOT are illegitimate."

"They violate international humanitarian law. In addition, a trip to the TOT of Ukraine through the territory of Russia is legally prohibited. Also, it can pose a threat to your life as fithging is underway there, and armed Russian soldiers walk the streets there," Lubinets explained.

Resistance movement in occupied areas spreading calls against Russia's "elections"

As Ukrinform reported, Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed he would be running for re-election in 2024.

The occupation authorities in the part of Kherson region announced the alleged“intention” of the temporarily occupied communities to participate in the Russian presidential“election” in March 2024.