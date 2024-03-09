Russian Shelling Leaves Man Injured In Chernihiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders shelled a settlement in the Semenivka community, Chernihiv region, injuring a local resident.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service , Ukrinform saw.

"In the afternoon, the Russians hit one of the households in the Semenivka community. As a result of the blast, the cellar ceiling collapsed, injuring a man, 51, who was inside. He suffered injuries to his legs," the report reads.

Border guards and police officers were the first to respond, pulling the man out from under the rubble and rushing him to hospital.

As Ukrinform reported, on March 7, a civilian man, 52, was killed in the Semenivka community by a mortar strike.