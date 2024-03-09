Procedure Launched To Appoint Ex-Cinc As Ukraine's Envoy To UK - President's Office

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President's Office Andriy Sybiha said the procedures have been launched to draw up the required paperwork for former Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhnyi's appointment to the post of Ukraine's Ambassador to the UK.

The official explained the procedure on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"Procedures have now begun to complete the necessary paperwork related to the appointment of Valery Fedorovych Zaluzhnyi to the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the UK. A corresponding submission from the Minister of Foreign Affairs consisting such a proposal has been received. It was endorsed and approved by the President of Ukraine," Sybiha said.

"According to diplomatic practice, certain procedures should complete after the candidate is approved, and after that, the formal finale of this story is the President's decree on the appointment of the corresponding candidate as ambassador, which will take place after we receive an agrément from the British side."

As Ukrinform reported, on Thursday, March 7, President Volodymyr Zelensky approved former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhnyi as a candidate for the position of Ukraine's Ambassador to the UK.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said Zaluzhnyi's military background will serve as his edge in diplomatic work.