Kuwaiti Doctors Conduct Critical Surgeries At Gaza Hospitals

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, March 9 (KUNA) -- A team from Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) has embarked on performing some critical surgeries for Palestinians injured at a number of hospitals in the Gaza Strip.

Speaking to KUNA in a statement on Saturday, team member Dr. Mohammad Haidar said they initiated their mission with performing some surgeries at Gaza European Hospital and Kuwait Specialized Hospital, in cooperation with health authorities in the Strip.

Haider, a surgery consultant, added that the number of those injured is large, and they need more efforts from all medical teams coming from all over the world to the Strip.

Meanwhile, head of surgery department at Gaza European Hospital, Dr. Emad Al-Hout said the Kuwaiti team provided psychological support to all doctors working in the Strip, noting that Kuwait's doctors performed some pancreas and heart surgeries.

He thanked His Highness the Amir, the Kuwaiti government and people for their support to Palestinians, hoping for more medical support.

The Kuwaiti medical team includes four consultants: Orthopedic Surgeon Consultant Dr. Hussein Qwaian, Urology Consultant Dr. Faisal Al-Hajri, Anesthesia Consultant Dr. Mohammad Shamsah, Surgery Consultant Dr. Mohammad Haider, and Administrative Coordinator Abdurrahman Al-Saleh.

The team arrived Thursday in Egypt's City of Al-Arish, north of Sinai, by a Kuwait Air Force plane loaded with food supplies and urgent medical relief. (end)

