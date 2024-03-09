UIM Honors Two Kuwaiti World Champions

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, March 9 (KUNA) -- The Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM) hosted a ceremony at its seat in Monaco on Saturday to honor the world champions of the 2023 season, including the two Kuwaiti racers Yousef Al-Abdulrazzaq and Fares Ramadhan.

Al-Abdulrazzaq ranked first in the general rankings of the latest world aqua-bike championship in Indonesia while Ramadhan ranked first in the moto-surfing championship.

Al-Abdulrazzaq set a world record in terms of the times of winning the title of aqua-bike championship division GP1.

In statements to KUNA, he voiced joy for the invitation to the UIM ceremony, promising to raise Kuwait's flag at the coming podium ceremonies.

Ramadhan thanked, in similar statements to KUNA, the UIM for the honoring, noting that he is the first Kuwaiti moto-surfer to win the world title.

He dedicated the achievement to His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, promising to add more achievements in the future. (end)

