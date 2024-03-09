GCC Welcomes UNSC Resolution On Sudan Ceasefire In Ramadan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, March 9 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi welcomed on Saturday the UN Security Council resolution 2724 calling for a ceasefire in Sudan during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement, Al-Budaiwi expressed hope that all Sudan's parties would commit to the resolution in a manner that maintains security, stability, and the safety of Sudanese people.

He reiterated GCC unwavering positions regarding maintaining Sudan's stability, security and territorial integrity, as well as supporting Sudan in light of current developments, it added.

The GCC chief underlined the need of reaching lull in Sudan and giving top priority to dialogue and unity as well as remove sufferings of Sudanese people and prevent any foreign interference in Sudan's affairs, it stated.

On Thursday, the UN Security Council approved Britain's draft resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire and halting all atrocities in Sudan during Ramadan, urging all parties to the conflict to reach a sustainable solution through dialogue.

The resolution called for removing all obstacles and allowing full, rapid and safe humanitarian aid to get into Sudan as well as other commitments.

Sudan has been witnessing fierce fighting between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since mid-April 2023 that killed and wounded tens of thousands of people. (end)

hs







MENAFN09032024000071011013ID1107956271