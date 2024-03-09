Deputy PM Inspects Islands, Military, Security Sites N. Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 9 (KUNA) -- Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Youssef Saud Al-Sabah on Saturday highlighted the need of maintaining utmost degrees of preparedness and vigilance at all security and military facilities, including border outlets.

His remarks, according to a defense ministry statement, came after an inspection tour of military and security sites in the country's northern region, along with the islands of Boubyan, Warba, and Meskan, where he was briefed with latest developments and duties in said sites.

During his tour, Sheikh Fahad Al-Sabah conveyed greetings of His Highness the Amir and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah to military and security personnel, urging them to continue on preserving safety, stability and sovereignty of the country. (end)

ahk







