Sweden Resumes Aid To UNRWA With $20 Million

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar9 (Petra) - Sweden announced on Saturday that it will resume its aid to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) with a $20 million grant after receiving guarantees of additional investigations into the agency's spending.The Swedish government announced in a statement that it has allocated 400 million kronor ($40 million) to UNRWA for 2024, noting that in order to release the aid package, UNRWA has agreed to allow independent controls and audits to strengthen internal oversight and additional controls on staff.This decision comes after Canada announced the resumption of its aid to UNRWA and the European Commission announced earlier this month its intention to disburse €50 million to support UNRWA before the possible release of an additional €32 million.Canadian Minister of International Development Ahmed Hussen announced earlier that Canada will lift the temporary funding freeze on the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which provides humanitarian relief to more than two million people, in addition to its critical operations that support 4 million people elsewhere in the region.