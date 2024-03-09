Malnutrition, Dehydration Claim Lives Of 2 Girls In Northern Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Mar. 9 (Petra) -- A two-month-old girl died of malnutrition and dehydration at Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, and a 20-year-old girl died of the same causes at Al-Shifa Medical Complex, according to Dr. Ashraf Al-Qudra, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Health in Gaza.In a press release issued on Saturday evening, Al-Qudra noted that the number of victims in the Gaza Strip due to malnourishment and dehydration had increased to 25. The statement clarified that the number of martyrs from these causes only included those who were hospitalized.He continued by saying that the rise in dehydration and malnutrition-related mortality is extremely concerning and indicates that the famine in northern Gaza has reached record highs.