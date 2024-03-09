Tourism Ministry Wins Best Government Website In Arab World

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 9 (Petra) -- The Board of Directors of the Arab Union for Tourism Media has approved the announcement of the winners of the Arab Tourism Media Awards for 2024, which were hosted by the Berlin International Tourism Fair.According to a statement issued by the union on Saturday, the website of the Jordanian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities won the award for the best government tourism website in the Arab world for 2024.The ministry's Facebook page also won the award for the best government tourism social media site in the Arab world for 2023.The ministry's Media and Public Relations Unit won the award for the best media unit among government institutions for 2022.The competition was widely participated by creators and influencers from different Arab countries, where they competed in various categories. The submissions were evaluated by a specialized jury that included a group of media and tourism experts from the Arab world.