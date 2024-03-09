Energy Ministry Partakes In Mining Conference In Canada

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 9 (Petra) -- A delegation from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, chaired by Minister Saleh Kharabsheh, recently participated in the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) mining conference in Toronto.During his meeting with PDAC Conference Chair Raymond Goldie and CEO Lisa McDonald, Kharabsheh emphasized His Majesty King Abdullah II's keenness to strengthen bilateral cooperation between Jordan and Canada.According to a statement issued by the ministry on Saturday, Kharabsheh also expressed the government's keenness to participate in international events organized by the Canadian government, which play a role in boost bilateral relations in various fields.The PDAC conference is regarded as the main global event for the minerals business, attracting over 2,700 delegates from geological explorers in the mining sector from around the world.The Jordanian delegation met with Gregory Galligan, Executive Director of Middle East Relations and Global Affairs at Global Affairs Canada. During the meeting, Minister Kharabsheh discussed ways to enhance Jordanian-Canadian ties and expand levels of partnership and technical support for the Jordanian mining sector.The meeting also included a review of investment opportunities in the sector and Jordan's procedures for facilitating the investment journey in the Kingdom.The delegation also met with Claude Gendron, Director of Business Development for Canadian Commercial Cooperation, and Jordan Reeves, Delegate of the Directorate General and High Services in Global Affairs for Export Sectors in Canada.The meeting discussed ways to promote the Jordanian mining sector through the implementation of a technical support project by specialized Canadian companies to conduct geophysical survey studies in Jordanian areas where previous exploration studies have not been completed, which would provide an attractive database for investment.The delegation, chaired by Kharabsheh, also held meetings with representatives of the Canadian government and private sectors, and a number of international companies operating in the mining of rare elements and strategic mineral ores.During these meetings, Kharabsheh highlighted the investment opportunities for Jordanian strategic minerals and invited companies to visit Jordan and check first-hand the attractive investment environment and the availability of the necessary infrastructure for investment in high-value added manufacturing industries.The Jordanian delegation participating in the conference included the Kingdom's Ambassador to Canada Sabah Al-Rafaei, Director of Natural Resources Studies at the Ministry, geologist Hisham Al-Zayoud, and a representative from the International Trade Cooperation Office at the Canadian Embassy in Amman.