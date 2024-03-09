2 Killed In Israeli Bombing Of Gaza Home, Woman And Baby Die Of Starvation

Amman, March 9 (Petra) -- Two Palestinians were killed and seven were injured Saturday when Israeli occupation forces bombed a family in their home in Gaza's Al Shati refugee camp, according to local media sources.They also said a young Palestinian woman and her baby died of dehydration and malnutrition in northern Gaza.

