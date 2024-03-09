               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

2 Killed In Israeli Bombing Of Gaza Home, Woman And Baby Die Of Starvation


3/9/2024 3:03:36 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, March 9 (Petra) -- Two Palestinians were killed and seven were injured Saturday when Israeli occupation forces bombed a family in their home in Gaza's Al Shati refugee camp, according to local media sources.
They also said a young Palestinian woman and her baby died of dehydration and malnutrition in northern Gaza.

MENAFN09032024000117011021ID1107956264

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search