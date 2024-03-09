Petra Accompanies Air Force Falcons In 33Rd Aid Airdrop In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 9 (Petra) -- Jordan News Agency, Petra, accompanied Jordan Armed Forces- Arab Army personnel and Royal Air Force falcons in the 33rd airdrop of relief aid to the people of the Gaza Strip on Friday.The airdrops are part of an ongoing humanitarian aid campaign, which Jordan started under the supervision and personal participation of His Majesty King Abdullah II, as His Majesty pledged that Jordan will remain a close supporter of the Palestinian brothers.On November 6, His Majesty said in a tweet on X platform that the first airdrop had been carried out successfully. "Thank God, the air force members of our armed forces were able, at midnight tonight, to airdrop urgent medical aid to the Jordanian field hospital in the Gaza Strip. This is our duty to help the wounded and injured, who are suffering as a result of the war on Gaza. Jordan will remain a supporter and the closest to the Palestinian brothers."With unrelenting resolve and professionalism, Air Force hawks and armed forces' personnel continue to perform their humanitarian duty, as part of the Kingdom's efforts to ease the impact of the brutal aggression against the people in Gaza.Members of the armed forces are in the skies of Gaza as messengers of peace, providing relief to the brothers and families from the north to the south of Gaza, along with land aid convoys and field hospitals that Jordan sent to the enclave.Some 33 airdops have been carried out by Royal Air Force aircraft by Friday with more to come, as the armed forces are keen to meet the needs of Jordanian field hospitals in Gaza amid a dramatic rise of casualties from the Israeli aggression.JAF has pledged to send aid via an air bridge to deliver humanitarian, medical and relief supplies, whether through aid planes from Marka Airport to Al-Arish International Airport, airdrops or aid convoys, in addition to facilitating the mission of 10 Arab and friendly countries that took part in 36 joint airdrops with the armed forces.