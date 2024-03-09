Dubai Announces Paid Parking Hours, Public Transport Timings For Ramadan

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 9 Mar 2024, 5:45 PM

Last updated: Sat 9 Mar 2024, 10:49 PM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Saturday announced the paid parking hours and public transport timings for the holy month of Ramadan.

Parking

For public parking, charges apply to all zones from Monday to Saturday.



First shift: 8am - 6pm Second shift: 8pm – midnight

Multi-storey car parking operates 24/7. Tariff is applied to TECOM Parking Zone (F) from 8am to 6pm.

Dubai Metro, Tram

There are no changes in Metro and Tram schedules.

Metro Red Line & Green Line Stations:



Monday – Thursday: 05:00 am – 00:00 midnight.

Friday 05:00 am – 1:00 am (next day). Saturday 05:00 am – 00:00 midnight. Sunday 08:00 am – 00:00 midnight.

Tram:



Monday – Thursday 06:00 am – 01:00 am (Next Day). Sunday 09:00 am – 01:00 am (Next Day).

Dubai Bus

The schedules of all Metro Link routes will be synchronised with the Metro timings.

Dubai Bus timings on weekdays will operate as follows:



Monday – Friday 04:30 am – 12:30 am (Next day). Saturday - Sunday 06:00 am – 1:00 am (Next day).

The current intercity bus routes in operation are:



(E16) from Al Sabkha to Hatta, (E100) from Al Ghubaiba to Abu Dhabi

(E101) from Ibn Battuta to Abu Dhabi

(E102) from Al Jaffiliya to Musaffah Shabia

(E201) from Al Ghubaiba to Al Ain,

(E303) from Union Station to Jubail in Sharjah

(E306) from Al Ghubaiba to Jubail in Sharjah

(E307) from Deira City Centre to Jubail in Sharjah

(E307A) from Abu Hail to Jubail in Sharjah

(E315) from Etisalat Station to Muwaileh in Sharjah

(E400) from Union Station to Ajman

(E411) from Etisalat Station to Ajman (E700) from Union Station to Fujairah.

Marine transport

Abra



Dubai Old Souq - Baniyas (CR3): Monday - Thursday: 09:00 am - 11:25 pm. Friday: 09:00 am – 00:00 am. Saturday - Sunday: 10:00 am - 12:20 am.

Al Fahidi - Al Sabkha (CR4): Monday - Thursday: 09:00 am - 11:25 pm. Friday: 09:00 am - 12:30 am. Saturday - Sunday: 10:00 am - 12:30 am.

Al Fahidi - Deira Old Souq (CR5): Monday - Thursday: 09:00 am - 11:25 pm. Friday: 09:00 am - 12:20 am. Saturday - Sunday: 10:00 am - 12:30 am.

Baniyas - Al Seef (CR6): Monday - Thursday: 09:00 am - 11:20 pm. Friday: 09:00 am - 12:15 am. Saturday - Sunday: 10:00 am - 12:10 am.

Al Seef - Al Fahidi - Dubai Old Souq (CR7): Saturday - Sunday: 04:20 pm - 12:15 am.

Dubai Festival City - Dubai Creek Harbor (CR9): Saturday - Sunday: 04:00 pm - 11:50 pm.

Dubai Festival City - Al Jaddaf (CR11): Monday - Thursday: 08:00 am - 10:50 pm. Friday: 08:00 am - 10:50 pm.

Al Jaddaf - Dubai Festival City (BM2): 08:00 am – 12:20 am. Roundtrips in Dubai Water Canal Sheikh Zayed Road Marine Station (TR6): 04:00 pm – 10:15 pm.

Water Taxi



Dubai Marina (BM1) Marina Mall - Marina Walk: Monday - Thursday: 12:00 pm - 12:30 am (next day). Full Route: 04:00 pm - 10:30 pm. Friday - Sunday: 02:00 pm - 12:15 am. Full Route: 04:00 pm - 11:05 pm.

Marina Mall – Bluewaters (BM3): Monday - Thursday: 04:00 pm - 11:15 pm. Friday - Sunday: 05:00 pm - 12:15 am. Based on Demand 03:00 pm – 11:00 pm. Reservations must be made before using the Water Taxi and Friday prayer time. The service will stop during Iftar and Juma prayer timings.

Dubai Ferry



Al Ghubaiba – Dubai Canal (FR1): 01:00 pm & 08:00 pm.

Dubai Canal - Al Ghubaiba (FR1): 02:25 PM & 09:25 PM.

Dubai Canal – Bluewaters (FR2): 01:50 PM & 08:50 PM.

Bluewaters – Dubai Marina Mall (FR2): 02:55 PM & 09:55 PM.

Dubai Marina Mall – Bluewaters (FR2): 01:00 PM & 08:00 PM.

Bluewaters – Dubai Canal (FR2): 01:20 PM & 08:20 PM. Dubai Marina Roundtrips (FR4): 04:30 am & 08:30 pm.



Dubai Al Ghubaiba - Sharjah Aquarium (FR5): Monday - Thursday: 08:45 am, 04:00 pm, 05:30 pm, 10:05 pm. Friday - Sunday: 003:15 pm, 05:30 pm, 08:15 pm, 11:25 pm. Al Ghubaiba (Dubai) – Aquarium (Sharjah) (FR5): Monday - Thursday: 08:00 am, 09:00 am, 04:45 pm, 08:00 pm Friday - Sunday: 03:15 pm, 04:45 pm, 07:30 pm, 10:30 pm.

ALSO READ:

Ramadan 2024: UAE calls on Muslims to sight crescent moon on Sunday

Ramadan timings in UAE: 3-day weekend announced for govt employees in Umm Al Quwain

3am closing time, Dh20,000 party orders: UAE bakeries gear up for Ramadan rush

Reduced hours, holidays during Ramadan: UAE schools to finish term curriculum before holy month