UAE Rains: Free Parking Announced In Ajman Due To Unstable Weather

Authorities in Ajman announced free parking on Saturday due to the heavy rains that have hit the country.

The Ajman Municipality said that it will be valid from 5pm to 10pm, due to the prevailing weather conditions.

The country has been experiencing unstable conditions through the day with heavy rain and thunder lashing several parts.

Residents were advised by authorities to stay indoors and several events were cancelled and popular leisure spots were closed.

Some bus services between Dubai and Sharjah were suspended.

In Sharjah, all exit tunnels leading to major roads - Sharjah Maliha Road, Sharjah Al Dhaid, and Khor Fakkan Road - were also closed due to rainwater accumulation.

Several inbound and outbound flights at Dubai International Airport (DXB) were rerouted to a nearby airport.

