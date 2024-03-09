Harris Stresses Distinction Between Israeli Government And People Amid U.S. Efforts To Address Gaza Crisis

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Washington/PNN /

In a recent interview with CBS News, Vice President Kamala Harris emphasized the importance of distinguishing between the Israeli government and the Israeli people. Harris stated that the Israeli people, like the Palestinians, are entitled to security.

This statement followed a query about President Joe Biden's overheard mention of a 'come to Jesus' conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and raised questions about the potential risk of Israel losing U.S. aid.



Harris clarified that the U.S. has been actively working towards resolving the Israel-Hamas conflict since October 8.



She emphasized the urgency of a ceasefire lasting at least six weeks to secure the release of hostages and provide essential humanitarian aid to Gaza, addressing what she referred to as a 'humanitarian catastrophe.