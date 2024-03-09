Oscars Sunday March 10Th On ABC

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Oscar season is in full swing, with the Academy Awards set to roll on Sunday March 10th. If you plan to catch the 10 films nominated for best picture ahead of the show, here is how and where you can stream and watch.

The good news is that you won't have to brave winter weather because either you live in Panama, or these Oscar-nominated films are available to stream on popular platforms like Netflix, Hulu and Apple TV+. Most are also available to stream for free on Amazon Prime Video if you're an Amazon Prime member, or you can download them from YIFY or view them on your TV box on the ABC Network.

Here is the list of what the Oscars will mainly be focusing on.



"Oppenheimer""Barbie""Poor Things""Killers of the Flower Moon""Past Lives""The Holdovers""Anatomy of a Fall""Maestro""The Zone of Interest""American Fiction" ABCkicks things off with its Countdown to Oscars: On the Red Carpet Live! pre-show beginning at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on Sunday. The network, which is also home to the awards ceremony, will then air the official Oscars Red Carpet Show, with hosts Vanessa Hudgens and Julianne Hough, at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

Here is what to know about

2024 Oscars

host Jimmy Kimmel and his family as the late-night personality and world-famous comedian takes center stage on Sunday, March 10 at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.

This is Kimmel's fourth time

hosting the Academy Awards, the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" star previously hosted the show in 2017, 2018 and 2023. The latest hosting performance will put Kimmel alongside the entertainment greats: Johnny Carson, Billy Crystal and Bob Hope who all hosted the ceremony numerous times.

Kimmel said the quality of the movies nominated this year played a large role in his decision to host the Oscars again.

"I think they're all really good. They are movies that people have actually seen which makes it a lot easier to make jokes about them.”

