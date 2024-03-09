Hardeep Singh Puri Launches 177 Development Projects In Uttar Pradesh

(MENAFN- KNN India) Sonbhadra , Mar 9 (KNN)

In a significant stride towards inclusive development, Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs and Petroleum & Natural Gas, virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 177 development projects in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh.

These projects, totalling Rs 10 crore 41 lakh, are financed through Puri's MPLAD fund as part of the MP Local Area Development Scheme.



Minister Puri, who is also an MP from Rajya Sabha, has been actively overseeing development initiatives in the district since 2018, under the Aspirational Districts Programme of NITI Aayog.

During the inauguration event, Puri highlighted the remarkable progress Sonbhadra has witnessed, attributing it to ongoing and rapid transformation initiatives.



"We are poised to elevate our education landscape with new school buildings, enhance community life through community centres, and bolster connectivity and sanitation with the construction of passenger sheds, Sulabh toilets, culverts, and CC roads," he remarked.

Sonbhadra's stellar journey is underscored by its consistent recognition by NITI Aayog.



Puri pointed out that Sonbhadra ranks among the top five districts out of 112 in overall performance under the Aspirational Districts Programme, spanning from January 2018 to March 2024.

Commending the district authorities for their prompt conceptualisation and execution of the projects, Hardeep Singh Puri also lauded the active involvement of Sonbhadra's residents.



He emphasised the collaborative effort as a testament to Prime Minister Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas'.

