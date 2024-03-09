Qatar Rail Gets EFQM Five-Star Recognition

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Railways company (Qatar Rail) has received the prestigious five-star recognition for overall organisational excellence from the European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM).

HE the Managing Director & CEO of Qatar Rail, Dr Abdulla bin Abdulaziz Turki al-Subaie, received the five-star recognition certificate from CEO of EFQM Russell Longmuir.

On this occasion, al-Subaie said: "We are very pleased and proud to receive a five-star recognition from EFQM. Operational excellence has been the cornerstone of our strategy since our inception, serving as a driving force throughout our journey. It has been paramount in each of our major achievements, from programme delivery to the successful launch of Doha Metro operations and the seamless FIFA World Cup experience.

"The EFQM model, built on the pillars of direction, execution, and results, provides a robust and independent framework for evaluating organisational effectiveness in delivering its vision and strategy. Reaching the exceptional five-star level underscores Qatar Rail's rigorous and systematic approach to business, with our work values seamlessly woven into the fabric of our daily operations."

For his part, Senior Quality, Safety and Health, Environmental and Sustainability, Emergency (QSHESE) Director at Qatar Rail Eng Abdulrahman al-Malik said: "We take pride in this accomplishment, a result of the committed efforts put forth by the Qatar Rail team. This milestone signifies years of dedicated work in the pursuit of excellence".

He added that the attainment of a five-star recognition affirms the effectiveness of Qatar Rail's current strategies and direction, validating their alignment with the organisation's vision and goals, pointing out that the success instills confidence and acts as a source of motivation for both leadership and employees, encouraging them to persist in their ambitions and future plans.

The EFQM Model is a globally recognised management framework that supports organisations in managing change and improving performance. EFQM has helped 50,000 organisations globally perform better, recognising exceptional performance across seven different levels via an independent assessment process. Qatar Rail's recognition as a five-star organisation is testament to its embrace of operational excellence and drive towards continuous improvement from inception until now.

Qatar Rail's journey has been marked by notable achievements, including the successful delivery on time and below budget of the Doha Metro network, setting benchmarks across the board in sustainability, safety, delivery schedule and cost-efficiency.

Qatar Rail was an integral part of the FIFA World Cup 2022, successfully transporting over 18mn passengers across eight stadiums during the tournament. Qatar Rail recorded more than 150mn trips since the launch of its service in 2019.

In addition of the EFQM award, Qatar Rail has also received several prestigious quality awards and recognitions, showcasing its commitment to excellence. Recognitions include the ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and OHSAS 18001 Initial Certification in February 2015, the EFQM Committed to Excellence (2-Star) in November 2017, and ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and OHSAS 18001 Re-Certification in February 2018. The organisation further solidified its commitment with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 Re-Certification in February 2021, culminating in the prestigious EFQM 5-Star Recognition in December 2023.

