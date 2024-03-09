Alfardan Sports Motors Introduces Touring Superleggera To Qatar

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Alfardan Sports Motors officially introduced the iconic Touring Superleggera brand to Qatar at an event held at St Regis Doha. Touring Superleggera, with its storied history of crafting custom, hand-built masterpieces since 1926, represents the pinnacle of Italian automotive artisanship and innovation.

The grand reveal, attended by the crème de la crème of Qatari society showcased not only Touring Superleggera's entrance into the Qatari market but also the unveiling of an automotive masterpiece that transcends traditional boundaries of performance and aesthetics. The unveiled Touring Superleggera“Vento D'Oro” model, distinguished by its unique golden leaf application on both the exterior and interior, serves as an example of the bespoke luxury that Touring Superleggera will offer to the Qatari market.

Present at the launch were dignitaries such as Omar Alfardan, President and CEO of Alfardan Group; Dr Ma'n Alhamawi, chief operations officer at Alfardan Automotive Group; Hussain Omar Alfardan, general manager-Business & Network Development at Alfardan Automotive Group; Charly Dagher, general manager at Alfardan Sports Motors, Touring Superleggera Qatar; Markus Tellenbach, CEO at Superleggera; and Matteo Gentile, head of design at Superleggera.

Omar Alfardan said: " Today's introduction of Touring Superleggera to the Qatari market underlines Alfardan Group's strategic vision of offering unparalleled luxury and bespoke craftsmanship. Superleggera, with its storied heritage of Italian design and innovation, perfectly embodies the ethos of excellence and exclusivity we strive for across all our ventures. This partnership is more than an addition to our portfolio; it is a testament to our commitment to curating exceptional experiences that resonate with the sophisticated preferences of our clientele. Together, Alfardan Group and Touring Superleggera are setting new benchmarks in the luxury and customized automotive sector, fostering a legacy of excellence that will continue to inspire and elevate the standards of luxury living in our beloved country."

Tellenbach noted: " As Touring Superleggera steps into the vibrant landscape of Qatar, we do so with a profound sense of pride and anticipation, partnering with Alfardan Group. Our brand's heritage, rooted in nearly a century of Italian craftsmanship, innovation, and bespoke automotive artistry, resonates with the values of exclusivity and luxury that Alfardan Group embodies and specifically Alfardan Sports Motors. This collaboration is a confluence of legacies, where Touring Superleggera's storied history of creating automotive masterpieces meets Alfardan's unparalleled expertise in catering to the discerning tastes of the Qatari ultra-luxury market.”

"The introduction of Touring Superleggera to Qatar through Alfardan Sports Motors heralds not just a new era of automotive luxury and bespoke design, but also an unparalleled ownership experience that sets a new benchmark in the realm of ultra-luxury automobiles. Our commitment extends beyond the exquisite craftsmanship of these vehicles; we are dedicated to offering an ownership journey that is as unique and distinguished as each Touring Superleggera car itself. This includes bespoke services that cater to the individual desires and expectations of our clients, ensuring that every aspect of their experience is nothing short of extraordinary.” Dagher added.

The newly unveiled masterpiece, will be featured for private preview during the holy month of Ramadan, offering an exclusive glimpse into the future of luxury automotive experiences in Qatar.

