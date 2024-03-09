Amir To Receive Ramadan Well-Wishers At Lusail Palace

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Amiri Diwan announced that His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani will receive well-wishers on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan at Lusail Palace, immediately after the Tarawih prayer on the first day of the holy month. The Amiri Diwan wished that this blessed occasion be full of goodness and blessings for Qatar, and the Arab and Islamic nations.
