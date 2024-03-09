From Assam Tea To Elephant Ride In Kaziranga National Park: 10 Points From PM Modi's Assam Trip

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "While calling the entire northeast his family, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that Assam witnessed significant development in sectors like infrastructure, health, and energy. While addressing the public in Assam's Jorhat, PM Modi hailed the double-engine government of the state and lashed out at the Congress for neglecting its growth. During his Assam Visit, PM Modi inaugurated a range of projects worth ₹17,500 crore on Saturday and visited its popular tea gardens, Kaziranga National Park, and other areas. Here are the top updates from PM Modi's visit to Assam.

PM Modi Assam Visit: Top updates-Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the double-engine government in the state and lashed out at the Congress for only pretending to work in the state instead of doing anything firm at the ground level.-\"The double-engine government is working at a great speed for the development of Assam. Assam has shown unprecedented pace in the infrastructure, health, and energy sectors,\" PM Modi said while addressing a rally in Assam's Jorhat.-While attacking the grand old party, PM Modi accused the Congress of being limited to foundation-laying ceremonies of projects and photographs.“The development of Northeast is necessary for fulfilling the resolution of 'Viksit Bharat'. Congress laid the foundation stone of projects, got their pictures clicked, misled the people, and ran away. But Modi considers the entire Northeast as his family,” said PM Modi.-PM Modi also visited the splendid tea gardens of the state. After his visit, PM Modi applauded the tea garden community for introducing Assam's prestige, its tea, to the world.

-“I would like to laud the remarkable tea garden community, which is working hard and enhancing Assam's prestige all over the world. I also urge tourists to visit these tea gardens during their visits to the state,” PM Modi said in his post on X.-Mentioning the central government's recent announcement of slashing LPG price by ₹100 per cylinders, PM Modi assured the women of Assam that his government is trying to“make the live of the women of the state easier”.- During his visit, PM Modi unveiled a 125-foot statue of Lachit Borphukan in Assam's Jorhat. Lachit Borphukan was the commander of the Ahom Army and the leading force behind the defeat of Mughal forces in the Battle of Saraighat. His strategic acumen, bravery and dedication have made him a symbol of resistance and patriotism in Assam. The famous festival of Lachit Divas is celebrated across the state to remember his contribution to the state.-While inaugurating the statue of Lachit Borphukan, PM Modi called him a“symbol of Assam's bravery and courage”. He also said that his 400th birth anniversary was celebrated in Delhi in 2022.-Earlier in the day, PM Modi enjoyed an elephant and jeep safari within the Kaziranga National Park and encouraged more and more people to come and visit the place. While addressing the public in Assam, PM Modi also blamed the Congress for running the species into trouble because of their declining population. In 2013, 27 rhinos were killed, which reduced to 0 in 2022 due to government efforts, said PM Modi in Jorhat, Assam.-PM Modi began his three-day visit to four states including Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh on March 8.

