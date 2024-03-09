Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: NIA Seeks Public Help, Shares Fresh Images Of Suspect Wandering In Streets

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The National Investigation Agency released a fresh image of the prime suspect in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast that took place in Bengaluru on March 1. While sharing the visuals of the suspect for the third time, the NIA sought public help to track the suspected bomber sharing the images on social media, X, NIA urged the citizens to cooperate for faster identification of the blast case suspect. People who can identify the person shown in the images have been requested to call 08029510900, 8904241100 or email ... with any information. The agency, in its post, also assured to maintain the confidentiality of the suspect, the investigation agency had announced a ₹10 lakh bounty for anyone who would give information about the suspect. In the previous visuals of the suspected bomber, he can be seen boarding a bus and changing his seat. In another set of visuals shared by the NIA, he can be even spotted without a mask or hat another video of the suspect released by the anti-terror agency, the person (yet to be identified) can be seen strolling at a bus stop in Bengaluru.\"NIA announces a cash reward of 10 lakh rupees for information about the bomber in Rameshwaram Cafe blast case of Bengaluru. Informants' identity will be kept confidential,\" the agency posted from its X handle. The IED blast case at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe was taken over by the NIA on March 3.
The cafe in Bengaluru's Whitefield area was hit by a low-intensity blast on March 1, after which it was closed to the public. The blast left several people injured at the cafe Rameshwaram Cafe reopens after a week since blast
Nearly a week, since the blast shook the popular eatery in Bengaluru, Rameshwaram Cafe opened again for the public on Saturday. The cafe was reopened with heightened security measures. The cafe was reopened with huge pomp and show on the occasion of Mahashivratri on Friday. People were allowed to visit the cafe from Saturday avoid any similar incidents in future, metal detectors have been installed at the entrance of the eatery for screening. Apart from this, every customer would be screened by the staff with handheld detectors before entering the cafe. Strict vigilance on all the customers will eliminate the opportunity of any similar attack. Moreover, the staff will look out for any suspicious activity.
MENAFN09032024007365015876ID1107955893
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.