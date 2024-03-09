Israel-Hamas War: Aid Airdrop Turns Fatal In Gaza As Parachute Fails To Open, 5 Dead, Multiple Injured

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Five people were crushed to death in Gaza after a humanitarian aid airdrop fell on a group of men, teenagers and young kids because of a failure in the opening of the parachute. The parcel, containing food and essential items, fell like a rocket on the roof of a house near the al-Shati refugee camp, an eyewitness told the Guardian. The refuge camp is said to be known as one of the worst affected parts of Gaza because of the Israeli-airstrike.

As the Israel-Hamas war continues, the people of northern Gaza continue to live in the absence of basic facilities like electricity, water, sewage, etc. The condition of Gaza is no less than a famine-like situation Read: Watch | Israel-Palestine War: India wants 'two-state' solution, says loss of civilian lives in Gaza 'unacceptable'The victims of the accident were admitted to Gaza City's al-Shifa hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. A witness from the camp told The Guardian that they were hoping to get a bag of flour after they saw that the parcel for aid was about to be dropped on the building.

Israel strikes largest residential towers in RafahAfter the untoward incident, the problems of Palestinians are nowhere to end as Israel continues to attack residential areas of Gaza. On Saturday, the Israel Army struck one of the largest residential towers in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. After one of the few residential towers in Rafah was reduced to rubble, people are left with the option to seek shelter in the last area of the enclave, which is yet to be invaded by Israeli forces Read: 'Sexual assault, dog attacks...': UN report reveals abuse faced by Palestinians in Israeli detention centresNearly dozens of families are left without any home after the 12-storey building was damaged in the strike, around 500 metres from the border with Egypt. However, no casualties were reported, according to Reuters. Before the airstrike, Israel gave them a 30-minute warning to flee the building at night, one of the residents told Reuters.\"People were startled, running down the stairs, some fell, it was chaos. People left their belongings and money,\" Reuters quoted Mohammad Al-Nabrees.

