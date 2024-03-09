Rajasthan Petrol Pumps To Remain Shut For Two Days From Tomorrow Due To 'No Purchase No Sale' Strike Check Details Here

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "All the petrol pumps in Rajasthan will remain shut for two days from Sunday, March 8, because of the 'No Purchase No Sale' strike announced by the Rajasthan Petrol Dealers Association. The strike will be carried out to protest against the high fuel prices in the state. The association is also demanding the reduction of VAT on petrol and diesel. As there will be no sale of fuel because of petrol pump strike in Rajasthan, vehicle drivers are likely to face problem in the coming two days Minister Narendra Modi had promised that the BJP government would reduce petrol prices, but the decision is yet to be made, Treasurer of Rajasthan Petrol Dealers Association Sandeep Bageria told ANI on Saturday Read: 14 children suffer burns due to electric shock in Kota during Mahashivratri processionHe also said that 33% of dealers in the petrol trade are on the verge of shutting down because of exorbitant petrol prices. Mentioning that Rajasthan has the highest VAT on petrol, he highlighted the need to reduce petrol prices in the state to make them equal to other states. During COVID, the government had raised the VAT on petrol prices, which have not been revised yet, he added Read: Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma tests positive for COVID-19: 'I am in self-isolation'No Purchase No Sale strike in RajasthanAs per the 'No Purchase No Sale' strike, petroleum dealers in Rajasthan will neither buy nor sell any fuel. In addition to this, they will hold a demonstration on Monday Read: Rajasthan school suspends 2 teachers over allegedly plotting Love Jihad, Education Minister Madan Dilawar orders probe\"Rajasthan Petrol Dealers Association has announced a \"No Purchase No Sale\" strike from 6 AM for the next 48 hours. The aim is to draw the attention of the government to the high fuel prices in the state. PM Narendra Modi had promised that the BJP government would reduce the prices of petrol, but no such thing happened. 33% of dealers of our trade association are on the verge of shutting down,\" he told ANI strike will start from 6:00 am on March 10 and will continue till 6:00 am on March 12. Expressing his concerns over the high VAT on petrol and diesel prices in the state, Association's President Rajendra Singh Bhati said that there has been no reduction on VAT despite PM Modi's guarantee. Oil firms have also not increased dealer commissions from a long duration.
MENAFN09032024007365015876ID1107955887
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.