PM Modi Takes A Jibe At Opposition In Siliguri: 'TMC Worried About Nephews, Congress About ...' | 10 Points

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "During his visit to West Bengal's Siliguri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a range of infrastructure projects in the state worth more than ₹4,500 crore. He also took a jibe at the opposition parties and said that the TMC and the Congress are busy in supporting their nephews, sons and daughters.

He also accused the TMC of looting the state for several years and said that it is the TMC government which is not letting the MNREGA money and other funds released for the state reach the people.\"Over the last 10 years, the development of the state, especially its northern region, has been a priority for our government. We need 21st-century infrastructure for the development of this area,\" he said. During his visit, the PM launched several projects of railway line electrification in northern West Bengal. Here are the top ten highlights from PM Modi's visit to West Bengal.-While addressing his speech at the public rally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the TMC and the Congress for \"prioritising their family interests\" over the nation's development.-Referring to the Lok Sabha polls as an opportunity to oust the Mamata Banerjee-led party in West Bengal, PM Modi said,“The doors to remove the corrupt TMC from power will open from the Lok Sabha polls.”-Prime Minister Narendra Modi also made a significant statement related to the Gorkhaland crisis brewing in the upper reaches of West Bengal.

-“We have made continuous efforts to address your concerns. We are now close to finding a solution. The BJP will continue to strive to fulfil your dreams,” said PM Modi on Saturday. He also added that the saffron party empathises with the aspirations of the Gorkha and Rajbanshi people of the state.-PM Modi began his speech at the rally conducted at West Bengal's tea-producing belt in the Himalayan foothills by saying,“a chaiwala's pranaam to the tea estate workers of this region.”-Mentioning the consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram temple, PM said that the moment occurred after centuries of wait. He said that his government worked tirelessly to address multiple issues including Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and the problems of the Adivasi communities.-The harrowing Sandeshkhali incident in West Bengal also found mention in PM Modi's speech, in which he said“Atrocities on women and looting the earnings of the poor have been the hallmark of the goons and extortionists of the TMC.”-Continuing his attack against the TMC, PM Modi accused the West Bengal's government to be“anti-Dalit, anti-tribal, anti-OBC, and anti-women”.-He also charged the TMC with allegations of embezzling central funds which were meant for welfare schemes like MGNREGA, stating that \"25 lakh fake job cards were created by the regime to siphon off central funds\".-Sharing the idea of his government to develop the state, PM Modi said that the BJP's agenda turned north Bengal into a developed state with special emphasis on infrastructure and the promotion of the 'Tea-Timber-Tourism' industries.

MENAFN09032024007365015876ID1107955885