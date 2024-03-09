Miss World 2024: Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde On Red Carpet As Miss World 2024 Pageant Begin In Mumbai | See Pics

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The star-studded Miss World 2024 pageant began at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai on Saturday. India is hosting the global event after 28 years during which Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska will crown her successor at the grand event. The event will be hosted by popular Indian filmmaker Karan Johar and former Miss World Megan Young. Mumbai-based supermodel Sini Shetty is representing India at the Miss World 2024 pageant superstars have started arriving at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai for the grand ceremony of the Miss World 2024 pageant. Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska donned an exquisite, transparent gown specifically chosen for the event and adorned it with the prestigious Miss World crown star Kriti Senon, who will judge the Miss World 2024 pageant arrived ahead of the grand event. She adorned herself in an elegant strapless green gown with a peplum-style bodice, a mermaid silhouette, a trailing back, and a figure-hugging form Pooja Hegde wore a pink sequined dress, adorned with extended sleeves and extending to her ankles. The attire boasted a generous sweep around the collarbones, accentuating a graceful dip in the neckline Shetty among Top 40The 22-year-old Sini Shetty, who is representing India at the Miss World 2024 pageant made it to the Top 40 list. She won Femina Miss India 2022 and considers former Miss World Priyanka Chopra Jonas as her inspiration.

\"India has left such beautiful queens, and they have followed such a beautiful legacy. Selecting one would not suffice but if I must choose, I will choose Priyanka Chopra. I feel that I relate to her a lot. She is an entrepreneur. She is someone who wears many hats in life. I love how she is not afraid to speak up and I feel that I relate to her. I am someone who stands on her opinion, someone who respects her own opinion and is not afraid to share it with the world,\" Sini Shetty said ahead of the grand event.



