Farmers' Bodies Call 'Rail Roko' Protest Trains In Punjab, Haryana To Face Disruptions On Sunday

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have called for a four-hour 'rail roko' protest on 10 March at nearly 60 places across Punjab and Haryana between 12 noon and 4 pm over various demands, reported NDTV the meantime, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarwan Singh Pandher, while addressing the press, said the protesting farmers will squat on railway tracks at several places in Punjab, including Ferozepur, Amritsar, Rupnagar, and Gurdaspur districts Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), Bharti Kisan Union (Dakaunda-Dhaner), and the Krantikari Kisan Union will also participate in the 'rail roko' agitation to a report by Indian Express, ahead of the rail roko, section 144 has been clamped in Ambala and the police are reaching the houses of several farmer union leaders READ: Farmers protest: Dozens 'detained' as 'Delhi Chalo' march resumes, police deny claims | 5 pointsReleasing a list of places where the rail roko will be held, farmers said, as Indian Express quoted, in Punjab, the protest will be held at Devidaspura railway station in Amritsar blocking the main Delhi line apart from Raiyya, Jahangir, Pandher and a few other locations in Amritsar, Khadoor Sahib, Taran Taran, Patti in Taran Taran district while Gurdaspur railway station, Batala railway station, Fatehgarh Churian etc in Gurdaspur; Tanda, Hoshiarpur railway stations in Hoshiarpur while Jalandhar cantonment, Jalandhar City, Phillaur, Phagwara in Jalandhar district; Shambhu railway station in Patiala; Mullanpur, Samrala, Jagraon, Raikot in Ludhiana, Basti Tenka wali, mallanwala, Guru-Har-Sahai in Ferozepur district, Fazilka railway station in Fazilka district while Malaut railway station in Muktsar district, Sangrur, Mansa and Barnala railway stations too and few locations in Bathinda district too, Dagru in Moga, Mohali railway station, Fatehgarh Sahib railway station, Mandi Ahmedgarh railway in Malerkotla and Dinanagar railway station in Pathankot locations in Haryana include Mohda railway crossing in Ambala, Manakpur in Panchkula and Sarsini in Ambala where members of the BKU Shaheed Bhagat Singh will stage protests from this, KMM coordinator Sarwan Singh Pandher informed that the rail roko will be observed at over 10 places in Haryana, in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Bihar and states this Rail Roko protest?The protest will be held to seek for Shubhkaran Singh who died on 21 February allegedly due to a firearm injury in his head, MSP calculation according to the formulae of C2+50, MSP as a legal guarantee, and others Kisan Morcha (non-political) leader Jagit Dallewal had rejected the Centre's plan to undertake guaranteed procurement of pulses (tur, urad, and masoor), maize, and cotton at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).He urged the Centre not to run away from its responsibility of giving legal guarantees for MSP on all crops. He asserted under the 'C2 plus 50 percent' formula recommended by the Swaminathan Commission, farmers must be given MSP on all crops for their survival.\"The government should not run away from its responsibility. To save the country's farmers, a law on MSP should be enacted,\" NDTV quoted him as saying, adding,“The Union government will now realize the importance of the farmers and will also see their unity.”Earlier, Samyukta Kisan Morcha was not part of the \"Delhi Chalo\" call, however, had extended support to the protesting farmers camping at the Shambhu and the Khanauri borders leaders had been camping at the Shambhu and the Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana, following their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces had rejected the BJP-led Centre's proposal for procuring pulses, maize, and cotton at MSP by government agencies for five years and called it not in favor of the farmers agency inputs.

