India Vs England, 5Th Test: Shoaib Bashir Secures Milestone With Two Five Wicket Haul At The Age Of 21

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) At the age of 21, England's young off-spinner Shoaib Bashir etched his name in the record books by becoming the first English bowler to secure two fifers. This milestone was achieved during the third day of the fifth and final Test against India at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium. Bashir's impressive performance included claiming the wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, and Jasprit Bumrah, contributing to England's bowling efforts.

The match concluded with India securing a convincing victory, defeating England by an innings and 64 runs in Dharamsala. Ravichandran Ashwin's stellar performance, which included a five-wicket haul on his 100th Test, played a crucial role in dismantling England's batting line-up. Despite England's promising moments in the series, India emerged triumphant with a 4-1 series win.

During the second session of the match, England, starting at 103/5, faced a challenging situation. Joe Root, joined by wicketkeeper-batter Ben Foakes, attempted to stabilise the innings. However, Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Foakes, setting the stage for England's collapse. With the lower-order contributing, Root managed a half-century but fell for 84 in a valiant effort. England was eventually bowled out for 195, handing India a comprehensive innings victory.

This remarkable Test series showcased India's bowling prowess and resilience, preventing the much-anticipated 'Bazball' strategy from conquering what was considered the 'Final Frontier' for England's skipper Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum. The win solidified India's dominance and highlighted the exceptional performances by both seasoned players and the emerging youth brigade.

