(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A new report suggests a global decline in mental well-being, with the UK coming in a concerning second place for the most miserable country.

Every year, Sapien Labs, a research organization, asks over 400,000 people in 71 countries for its "Mental State of the World" poll. The findings indicate a lack of recovery from the initial mental health damage caused by the epidemic.

The UK scored a low 49 on a Mental Health Quotient (MHQ) scale ranging from -100 (very dissatisfied) to 200.

They were ranked slightly higher than Uzbekistan, the nation with the lowest score. Remarkably, 35% of British people said they were "distressed."

Remarkably, the study discovered a negative link between happiness and income, with wealthier countries scoring worse. The happiest locations on earth include non-English speaking developing nations like Tanzania, Sri Lanka, and the Dominican Republic, who undoubtedly know how to appreciate life more than many industrialized nations do.

The countries with the lowest rankings on the list include Australia, Tajikistan, Brazil, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and Uzbekistan. Overall, North America and Europe did badly, pointing to a wider pattern.

While some might use this report to fuel negativity, the authors urge the UK to see it as a call to action. They point out positive aspects, like London being named Europe's best city and Glasgow's top live music scene.

This poll adds to the global conversation on mental health by highlighting the need for more focus on mental wellbeing in a number of nations, including the UK. To investigate the underlying causes of the noted global reduction in mental health, more study may be necessary.

Although further study may be required, this suggests that many nations, including the UK, may need to place a greater emphasis on mental wellness.

