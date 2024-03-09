Kerala Shocker! Two Tribal Boys Found Dead In Thrissur After Extensive Search

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thrissur:

The extensive search for the two missing children from Vellikulangara Sastampoovam tribal colony ended tragically as their bodies were discovered on Saturday afternoon. The first body found was that of eight-year-old Arunkumar, son of Kadar Veettil Rajasekharan, near the fire line close to the forest. Later, the body of Sajikuttan (15), son of Kadar Veettil Kuttan, was also found.

The two bodies were found close to the tribal colony in two separate locations.

The children frequently visit their families and other surrounding residents, according to the locals. They therefore assumed that the kids might have made these kinds of visits and would shortly be coming back on March 2. As they did not return, the families approached the Vellikulangara police. Following this, police and forest officials launched a search on Friday.



The search expanded into the forests as some colony residents reported seeing the boys entering the jungle. The members of the Shasthampoovam tribal colony are currently in shock over the incident. The exact reason for the death of the children is yet to be ascertained.

Sources have confirmed that Arun Kumar's body was found in a decomposed state, suggesting that he likely died on March 2.

The Thrissur sub-collector, Divisional Forest Officer, and Deputy Superintendent of Police are currently stationed at the site. Official sources have confirmed that after the completion of the necessary inquest procedures, both bodies will be taken to the Chalakkudy Taluk Hospital.

