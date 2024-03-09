Dressed In Traditional Attire, PM Modi Unveils 125-Feet Statue Of Lachit Borphukan In Assam (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled a 125-foot bronze statue of 'Ahom general' Lachit Borphukan in Assam's Jorhat.

The PM unveiled the "Statue of Valour" at the Lachit Barphukan Maidam Development Project in Hollongapar, which is close to Teok.

Modi, who reached Jorhat from Arunachal Pradesh by helicopter, was dressed in traditional attire and headgear. He participated in an Ahom ritual for the unveiling of the statue.

Addressing a rally in Jorhat, PM Modi said, "Today I had an opportunity to unveil the statue of Lachit Borphukan. He is a symbol of Assam's bravery and courage. In 2022, we had observed the 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Borphukan in Delhi. I pay my homage to him."

During the event, the prime minister was accompanied by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The statue, which was constructed by Ram Vanji Sutar, is 84 feet tall and stands on a 41-foot pedestal, giving the entire building a height of 125 feet.

In February 2022, former President Ram Nath Kovind lay the statue's foundation.

Lachit Borphukan was a legendary army commander of the Ahom kingdom (1228-1826).

He is known for his leadership in the 1671 'Battle of Saraighat' that thwarted a drawn-out attempt by the mighty Mughal forces, led by Raja Ramsingh-I, to take back Assam.